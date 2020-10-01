AEW Dynamite Results (9/30): Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title, FTR vs. SCU

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. An 8-man tournament was announced with the winner receiving a shot at the AEW Championship. The finals of the tournament will take place at Full Gear in November.

Darby Allin def. Ricky Starks FTR def. SCU to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships Chris Jericho def. Isiah Kassidy Orange Cassidy def. #10 Britt Baker def. Red Velvet Jon Moxley def. The Butcher to retain the AEW World Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Darby Allin Picked Up A Win

Darby Allin

Ricky Starks faced Darby Allin in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: Starks went for a Spear but Allin countered and applied an Armbar in the middle of the ring. Ricky worked his way across the ring and grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold. Darby Suplexed Starks on the apron and Ricky fell to the floor outside the ring.

Allin connected with a Suicide Dive as Brian Cage made his way to the ring. Will Hobbs attacked Cage and the two traded punches all the way backstage. Back in the ring, Starks capitalized on the distraction and beat Darby down in the corner. Allin battled back and applied another submission hold but Starks was able to get to the bottom rope.

Allin connected with a Stunner and leaped off the middle rope but Ricky caught him with a Spear for a near fall. Darby and Starks battled on the top turnbuckle. Allin booted Starks in the face and Ricky fell to the canvas. Darby connected with the Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.

Brodie Lee Will Defend The TNT Title Against Cody Next Week In A Dog Collar Match

Former TNT Champion Cody cane down to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Dasha Fuentes interviewed Cody asked how he is feeling. Cody stated Al Snow trained him and always told him to wrestle hurt but never injured. He said that pre-pandemic wrestlers always shook hands because they need each other because the marquee has two names on it.

Cody stated that he felt shame losing the TNT Championship in three minutes and took a Hollywood job to be on another show. Cody added that he was listening while away and heard people claiming to be the ace of AEW. Cody said that can only be three people, Hikaru Shida, Jon Moxley, or Brodie Lee. Dasha asked if Cody accepted Brodie’s challenge for a Dog Collar match.

Cody said that his answer was no and got out of the ring. Cody got back in the ring and stated “no as in no regrets” and accepted the challenge for next week. Brodie Lee rushed the ring and attacked Cody before security broke it up. Brandi Rhodes hit Dark Order with a Senton off the top rope. Anna Jay and Brandi then traded punches before they were separated.

FTR Retained The Tag Titles

FTR & Tully Blanchard

FTR was interviewed by Tony Schiavone backstage tonight during Dynamite. Dax and Cash boasted about their victory over Best Friends and claimed that they weren’t ready for a title shot. Tony asked about the Young Bucks and said that Dave Meltzer giving them five star ratings doesn’t mean they deserve a title shot. Matt Jackson came out of nowhere and hit Tony with a Superkick as FTR wondered why he didn’t attack them. FTR then defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against SCU. Christopher Daniels and Tully Blanchard were ringside for the match. Hangman Page joined commentary with a glass of whiskey in hand.

Match Recap: Frankie Kazarian and Dax Harwood started the action off. Hangman Page stated that he still wants to be a part of the tag team division despite Kenny Omega saying he was focusing on his singles career last week. Scorpio tagged in and leveled Harwood with a Dropkick for a one count.

Dax brought Scorpio Sky to the corner and Cash Wheeler tagged in. Scorpio connected with a shoulder tackle and then Wheeler made it seem like Christopher Daniels tripped him up. The referee then ejected Daniels from ringside and Wheeler capitalized on the distraction by beating down Scorpio in the corner.

Frankie tagged in and Clotheslined Harwood out of the ring. Scorpio Sky then flipped onto FTR outside the ring. Back in the ring, Scorpio went for the cover but Wheeler kicked out at two. Wheeler leveled Scorpio Sky with a Clothesline as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Dax had Scorpio Sky trapped in the corner. Scorpio rolled up Harwood but Wheeler distracted the referee. Cash tagged in Scorpio Sky hit him with a Russian Leg Sweep. Frankie tagged in and hit Dax with a couple Clotheslines and then knocked Cash off the apron.

Frankie connected with a Northern Lights Suplex and followed it up with a Fisherman’s Suplex for a near fall. Dax rolled up Frankie for another two count. SCU planted FTR with a pair of Cutters but Harwood was able to kick out at the last moment.

Dax hit Frankie with a Powerbomb and Wheeler followed it up with a Dragon Suplex for another two count. Frankie connected with a Powerslam on Dax for a near fall. Scorpio and Wheeler tagged in and traded roll-ups before battling to the apron. Scorpio brought Cash back into the ring with a Suplex. Tully then tripped up Scorpio and held his legs down as Wheeler pinned him. FTR are still the AEW World Tag Team Champions.