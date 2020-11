All Elite Wrestling has confirmed five matches for Winter is Coming, a show they have billed as the biggest AEW Dynamite in history.

The following is an updated card for next week:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes & TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho vs. Kazarian

Britt Baker vs. Layla Hirsch

AEW Winter Is Coming takes place Wednesday, December 2nd live on TNT.