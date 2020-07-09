AEW Suspends Big Swole For Kidnapping Britt Baker

Wrestlers are not permitted to kidnap one another in AEW.

Tony Khan and AEW have suspended Big Swole for an undetermined amount of time. The suspension is as a result of Swole kidnapping Britt Baker on a recent episode of Dynamite. Khan later was adamant that wrestlers are not permitted to kidnap one another.

Swole was served with a letter on Dynamite informing her that she was suspended. She would show up inside Daily’s Place later in the show, however.

“As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon,” Tony Khan Tweeted.

Chuck Taylor would later chime in that Swole showed up much later than AEW’s roster is supposed to.

tell her call time is 2 pm too. She showed up at like 9 pm — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) July 9, 2020

Cuz I can do that, stay outta grown folks business Chuck! — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) July 9, 2020

Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Policy Regarding Wrestler Kidnapping

Khan would also respond to some questions online about what is and is not a suspendible offence in AEW.

Lance Archer assaults people and then throws them at or around the ring. That’s different. This is wrestling. You have to draw the line somewhere, but assault isn’t it. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

Swole would later complain that Baker threw coffee on her and was not reprimanded for it.

So Britt can throw hot coffee in my face and nothing is done….ok Tony! #SuspendThatTrickToo https://t.co/Bophrn8Nr3 — Big Swole ?? (@SwoleWorld) July 9, 2020

“Fair enough on the coffee, but take away the kidnapping, which we can’t condone, and then I thought the coffee was offset by the garbage (twice) + then using your credential and an #AEW facemask to get back into the building under false pretenses, so I’d say call it even on that,” Khan Tweeted.