AEW To Reportedly Continue Forward With Scheduled Blood And Guts Match

AEW will be reportedly be going forward with their plans for the six-man tag team match between The Elite and The Inner Circle on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

There have been several changes regarding AEW Dynamite’s location. Originally, AEW was going to Rochester, NY for Dynamite but it was then moved to Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

On Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that the city is suspending all events and gatherings at city facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak. TIAA Bank Field, which is one of the impacted venues announced by the mayor, is connected to Daily’s Place where Dynamite will be held. It is, however, believed that the show is still on at the venue but will be held without an audience.

Coming back to The Elite-Inner Circle match, the winners of this bout will receive an entry advantage in the upcoming Blood and Guts match. The match features two factions, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Cody, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and a partner that is yet to be determined.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan was rewriting this week’s show and chose to keep the six-man tag team match in. Since this match is being held to determine who will get an entry advantage in the Blood and Guts match, it is being speculated that said match is going to take place on March 25 as planned.

While the show was originally scheduled to take place on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, it will possibly be held at the same venue as this week’s show – at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.