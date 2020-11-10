Tuesday, November 10, 2020

AEW’s Next PPV, Countdown To Full Gear Viewership, Kingston Frustrated

By Michael Reichlin
AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution

AEW has released the first promo video hyping Revolution, the company’s next pay-per-view event scheduled for Saturday, February 27th. The main event will likely be AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against World Title Eliminator Tournament winner Kenny Omega.

Since AEW pay-per-views take quarterly, AEW typically presents special editions of Dynamite midway through the 3-month breaks. Previous events have included FyterFest and Bash at the Beach. AEW president Tony Khan noted that ‘Beach Bash’ will take place some time in January.

The AEW: Countdown to Full Gear special that aired on TNT this past Friday night at 11pm (Eastern) averaged 245,000 viewers and did a 0.09 in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This viewership is down from September’s Countdown to AEW All Out special, which did 357,000 viewers and 0.14 in the demo. However, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. The All Out countdown show aired Saturday at 5:30PM (EST) just hours before the PPV.

Eddie Kingston is still processing his loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. After losing the hard-fought “I Quit” match, it looks like Kingston broke his phone out of frustration.

