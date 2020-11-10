AEW’s Next PPV, Countdown To Full Gear Viewership, Kingston Frustrated

AEW has released the first promo video hyping Revolution, the company’s next pay-per-view event scheduled for Saturday, February 27th. The main event will likely be AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against World Title Eliminator Tournament winner Kenny Omega.
Since AEW pay-per-views take quarterly, AEW typically presents special editions of Dynamite midway through the 3-month breaks. Previous events have included FyterFest and Bash at the Beach. AEW president Tony Khan noted that ‘Beach Bash’ will take place some time in January.
The AEW: Countdown to Full Gear special that aired on TNT this past Friday night at 11pm (Eastern) averaged 245,000 viewers and did a 0.09 in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This viewership is down from September’s Countdown to AEW All Out special, which did 357,000 viewers and 0.14 in the demo. However, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. The All Out countdown show aired Saturday at 5:30PM (EST) just hours before the PPV.
Eddie Kingston is still processing his loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. After losing the hard-fought “I Quit” match, it looks like Kingston broke his phone out of frustration.