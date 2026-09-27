AEW Announces Death Of PAC At 40

All Elite Wrestling announced late Sunday that Benjamin Satterley, the English wrestler known as PAC, has died. He was 40.

AEW posted the news shortly after 1 a.m. UTC on Sept. 28, saying it was “saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac.” The company described him as a Newcastle upon Tyne native who began wrestling in 2004, performed internationally, and signed with AEW in 2019. It noted his championships and “some of the most memorable matches in AEW history,” and offered condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

No cause of death has been made public. Satterley last competed Saturday at AEW All Out 2026, losing to Andrade El Idolo in a match for the AEW National Championship.

Satterley, born Aug. 22, 1986, was widely known for a high-flying style that earned him the nickname “The Man That Gravity Forgot.” Before AEW he worked as Neville in WWE and as Pac in Dragon Gate and on the independent scene. In AEW he was the inaugural International Champion and a two-time World Trios Champion, first with Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) and later with the Death Riders. At one point he held the International and Trios titles at the same time, becoming AEW’s first double champion.