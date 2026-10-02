AEW Collision is heading out to sea.

AEW will hold an episode of Collision in conjunction with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. The cruise runs from November 7 to 11. The show will take place while the ship is docked.

Jericho has since confirmed the news on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast. He said it will be a live episode of Collision on Saturday, November 7, aboard the Norwegian Jewel before it departs Miami for Bimini.

We are, for the first time ever, doing a live episode of ‘Collision’ from the boat itself.

Jericho said the team had to work through challenges with the satellite connection, Wi-Fi, generators and thousands of feet of cable to make the broadcast possible.

This is the seventh edition of the cruise. AEW previously taped Dynamite matches on the January 2020 sailing, where Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. That episode aired on January 22, 2020.

The same night, WWE holds Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.