AEW Star Not Impressed with Will Ospreay’s Win at All In 2026

The wrestling fans and stars erupted for Will Ospreay’s remarkable win at AEW All In 2026, except for one AEW star, who was seemingly not impressed.

The AEW star is none other than Ricochet. Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of All In 2026 and won his first-ever AEW World Championship in front of his hometown crowd in London, England.

Following his victory, Ospreay thanked the fans and hoped that others could feel the moment he felt at All In. A user agreed and said that everyone did; however, Ricochet took notice and responded via his X that he did not. You can check out his response below:

Not me.

Will Ospreay came back to AEW at Revolution 2026 after recovering from a serious neck injury. He won the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and had briefly joined Death Riders before leaving the group last month.

On the road to AEW All In, Ospreay felt the wrath of Kenny Omega, who had turned highly aggressive and a heel-like competitor. This led both superstars to deliver one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time.