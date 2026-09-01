AEW Star Not Impressed with Will Ospreay’s Win at All In 2026

Following his victory, Ospreay thanked the fans and hoped that others could feel the moment he felt at All In. A user agreed and said that everyone did; however, Ricochet took notice and responded via his X that he did not. You can check out his response below:
Not me.
Will Ospreay came back to AEW at Revolution 2026 after recovering from a serious neck injury. He won the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and had briefly joined Death Riders before leaving the group last month.
On the road to AEW All In, Ospreay felt the wrath of Kenny Omega, who had turned highly aggressive and a heel-like competitor. This led both superstars to deliver one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time.
With The Aerial Assassin ready to begin his tenure as World Champion, it will be interesting to see Ospreay as the top titleholder in the company.