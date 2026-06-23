AEW Star Shares Injury Update After Match Stoppage

Deonna Purrazzo has broken her silence following the injury she suffered during Monday night’s Ring of Honor television tapings in Jacksonville, FL.

In a social media post, the ROH Women’s Pure Champion confirmed she is on crutches with her right leg secured in a walking boot.

The injury occurred during Purrazzo’s championship defense against Steph De Lander. The bout was stopped prematurely after Purrazzo appeared to be hurt, and according to a fan report from the event, she needed assistance getting to the backstage area following a suplex on the floor outside the ring.

The match was ruled a no contest, allowing Purrazzo to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Championship.

Purrazzo Shares Update On Social Media

On Tuesday, “The Virtuosa” offered fans an update by sharing a photo via Deonna Purrazzo (Instagram). The image showed her in good spirits despite being on two crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Thanks for all the love & positivity,” Purrazzo wrote.

Purrazzo did not reveal the nature of the injury, and at this time there is no official word regarding its severity or how long she could be sidelined. More information is expected once further evaluations are completed.

The timing adds another layer of uncertainty for Purrazzo, whose situation has been the subject of recent backstage discussion regarding her absence from AEW television. With her recovery timeline unknown, both her championship reign and her upcoming bookings remain in limbo.