AEW Winter Is Coming Heads To Monterrey For First Time

AEW will bring Dynamite and Collision to Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday, December 9, as part of this year’s Winter Is Coming special. AEW announced the date and venue today, and it will be the promotion’s first show in the city.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16, through SuperBoletos. The announcement does not include a card or broadcast details, and the promotional graphic carries the standard “card subject to change” notice.

Winter Is Coming has been an annual December special since 2020. Last year’s edition already went international, with Dynamite in College Park, Georgia, and Collision in Cardiff, Wales, the first time the special was held outside the United States. Monterrey continues that run.

It also builds on AEW’s Mexico push. The company made its Mexico debut in June 2025 with Grand Slam México at Arena México in Mexico City, a Dynamite special staged with CMLL. Tony Khan told Q101 at the end of 2025 that AEW wanted to visit other cities in Mexico beyond the capital, and Monterrey is now the next stop.