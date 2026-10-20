Recently Released WWE Talent Steps Back From Wrestling

Airica Demia, who wrestled as Anya Rune during her time in WWE, has announced that she is stepping away from professional wrestling to focus on her physical and mental health.

Demia made the announcement in a post on X on Monday night. She wrote that she needs “to take a step back from wrestling” and that she doesn’t know how long the break will last. She did not give a timetable for a return.

The post opened by acknowledging it would disappoint people: “I know a post like this is gonna let a lot of you down but I feel like its very necessary.” Demia said she is hoping “to find a new love for it in the time I will be spending away,” and that she will keep her social media “somewhat active” with less wrestling-related content.

“I have unfortunately fallen out of love with wrestling but that doesn’t mean I don’t love everything its given me,” she wrote. She closed by thanking the fans who “have continued to support me through everything.”

WWE released Demia on September 4, among the development talents the company cut that day. She had been competing regularly on WWE EVOLVE as part of the WWE ID program after earning a WWE ID contract in March. Before that, she worked the independent scene under the Airica Demia name after making her in-ring debut in 2023.

Her announcement comes less than two months after the release.