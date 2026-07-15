AJ Styles Has New Role Outside Of WWE

AJ Styles has found his post-retirement calling, and it isn’t in a wrestling ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who hung up his boots after losing to Gunther at the Royal Rumble in January, revealed on his Phenomenally Retro podcast that he’s now legally ordained and about to start officiating weddings. The first one is personal: a college buddy’s daughter needed someone to marry her, and Styles volunteered.

I can marry people now. So, one of my buddies, one of my best friends that I went to college with—we’ve been close ever since then. His daughter’s getting married, right? And she needed somebody to marry them. Here I go. I’m going to do it. I’m going to be the guy. I’d love to tell you how hard it is to be able to marry people, but as far as getting your license, or whatever it is that you get, it’s just filling it out and doing it.

Getting ordained was the easy part. Now comes the homework.

So, I’ve got two weddings that I’m going to see before I actually do the one that I’m doing here. So, I’m going to make sure I get all my words correct and everything like that. I have no idea. I’m going to have to watch videotapes on how to do this stuff and what to say. Surely I can figure it out.

Nerves aren’t really a factor for a guy who has main-evented WrestleMania.

I don’t know how many people are going to be there, but I’m sure it’s not 10,000 people. I’ve been able to speak in front of that many people before, so I think it’ll be okay.