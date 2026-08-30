AJ Styles Responds to Divorce Rumors

A rumor mill began about AJ Styles’ personal life, and he was quick enough to shut it down himself.

A social media user posted that AJ Styles and his wife, Wendy Jones, were reportedly heading for a divorce and would share custody of their children. This caught the attention of The Phenomenal, and he decided to respond.

Styles took to his X account to say that he and Wendy saw the post and had a good laugh about it. He further added that they have been happily married for over three decades, and Styles called himself a blessed man, shutting down the divorce rumors. You can check out his response below:

My wife and I saw this today. We had a good laugh. For the record, we have been married for 26 years. Together for over 3 decades. I’m a blessed man.

AJ Styles has been living the retirement life since losing his final WWE match to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE. He was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 and transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role for the company.

Moreover, Styles’ wrestling legacy is being carried forward by his son, Avery. He has shown impressive potential on the independent circuit, and that led him to be signed by a major promotion like TNA Wrestling, the company that has been very significant to his father’s career.