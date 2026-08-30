Andrade El Idolo Wins The Casino Gauntlet

Andrade El Idolo is getting his AEW World Championship shot, and he took it straight out of MJF’s hands.

Andrade won the Men’s Casino Gauntlet at All In: London by pinning Nick Wayne. The win comes with a contract for a future world title match. He entered at number one. MJF was number two.

The two opened the match brawling and did not stop for several minutes. Wayne blindsided Andrade with a poison frankensteiner to enter third, and MJF immediately talked him into an alliance that was never going to hold. Mike Bailey came in fourth, followed by Tommaso Ciampa, Chris Jericho, Mark Davis, Komander, Mistico and Jack Perry.

Perry did the most damage late, laying out the field with a Snare Trap on Ciampa and a piledriver on Davis.

The finish belonged to MJF right up until it did not. He hit Wayne with a low blow and then the Heat Seeker, and had the fall in hand. Andrade came in behind him with the Dia de los Muertos, dropped him and covered Wayne himself.

Andrade has been building to this since January. He is the reigning AEW National Champion, having taken the belt from Mark Davis at Redemption in July and defended it against Jack Perry and Nick Wayne three days later. He turned on the Don Callis Family in the twelve-man cage match at Forbidden Door after being passed over for title shots.

MJF was the one who made it personal. He returned at Grand Slam Mexico to attack Andrade minutes after Andrade won the number one entry, taking back the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the way out. MJF won the number two spot a week later and spent the build promising to leave London with the contract.