Three Former Champions Hit Free Agent Market

Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Sheamus are all effectively free agents.

Fightful Select had reported in recent weeks on several names whose contracts were up on October 1. Among them were Bowens and Caster, the former Acclaimed partners who won the AEW World Tag Team Championship together.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp has now confirmed that both men are effectively free agents. However, AEW sources noted that they remain on the company’s roster page, and there is still a chance they could stay.

One source told the outlet they believed the tragic events of recent weeks, including the death of Pac, may have caused a slowdown.

Sapp has also confirmed that Sheamus is effectively a free agent and can sign anywhere he wants.

Sheamus has not wrestled since November 2025, when he suffered a shoulder injury that later required surgery. He is believed to be physically able to return at this stage.

The four-time world champion decided to part ways with WWE earlier this year, after turning down a restructured contract offer. He had been with the company for nearly two decades.