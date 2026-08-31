Backstage News On How Britt Baker’s AEW Return Came Together

Britt Baker’s AEW return came together in roughly 48 hours.

Fightful Select reports that Baker was still at home in Florida on the Friday before All In: London, with the roster unaware of any plans involving her. She did not travel to Wembley Stadium with everyone else.

That changed on Saturday. The outlet reports there was significant movement on Baker appearing, with word starting to circulate inside the company. AEW sources say she did not land in London until Sunday morning and was not backstage at Wembley until after call time. She returned that afternoon on the Buy In, working in a mask to help Persephone take the TBS Championship from Maya World.

The groundwork is older than the weekend. Fightful Select reports her return had been raised inside AEW several times, and that those conversations picked up once the Rebel Heart Dynamite was announced. Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, spent years as Baker’s on-screen sidekick. AEW is dedicating the September 9 Dynamite in Athens, Georgia to her following her ALS diagnosis in March.

The outlet reports AEW made several approaches to Baker over the past two years and that she was open to coming back. None of them got over the line. People close to Baker say she chose to take herself off the road in 2024, and no reason for that has been given.