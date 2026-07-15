Backstage Update On AEW Redemption Main Event

Kevin Knight could be walking into an AEW World Championship match later this month.

Bryan Alvarez reports that as of a few days ago, the plan for the main event of AEW Redemption was Kenny Omega defending the title against Knight.

Yes, as of a few days ago, Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight was the Redemption title match,” Alvarez wrote to his subscribers on X.

The pay-per-view needed a new headliner in a hurry. Omega took the title from MJF on last week’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite, a match that had originally been expected to headline Redemption itself.

In the July 13 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MJF is believed to have pushed for that match to be moved up to television.

It was pushed, believed to be by MJF, to get it moved to television. I was not given a reason why, but it doesn’t matter where the suggestion came from, that’s a major change and Tony Khan approved of it.

The pieces line up with other reporting. Fightful reported Wednesday that MJF could be off AEW programming for a stretch, and the outlet also indicated this week that Knight could be in line for a major push, potentially including a world title shot at Redemption.