Bayley Surprises Fans At Big Time Wrestling Show

Bayley made a surprise appearance at Big Time Wrestling’s 30th Anniversary show on Sunday in San Jose, California.

The crowd greeted her with a “welcome back” chant. Bayley thanked fans for coming out and gave a shoutout to her mom, who was sitting in the front row.

The show, billed as Honor, Glory & Big Time, took place at the San Jose Civic. For Bayley, it was a trip back to where her career began.

Bayley was born in San Jose and started going to Big Time Wrestling shows as a fan at around 11 years old. She began training at BTW under Jason Styles in April 2008.

She had her first match that October, wrestling as Davina Rose. She considered BTW her home promotion and also worked for Shimmer and other independent groups before WWE signed her in December 2012.

Bayley debuted in NXT in 2013. She won the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

On the main roster, she became WWE’s first women’s Grand Slam champion in 2019. She won the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble and beat IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL.