Big Bill Removed From AEW Roster Page

Big Cass is officially headed back to WWE.

On Monday’s WWE Raw, a vignette aired featuring a silhouette of Big Cass and a tease for August 3, the Raw after SummerSlam. The vignette didn’t specifically name him, but it was loaded with references, including SAWFT signs and fans wearing his merchandise in the background.

The signs were pointing that way even before the vignette. Big Bill, as Cass has been known in AEW, was recently removed from the AEW roster page. Fightful Select reported in June that he was set to leave the promotion and return to WWE.

His return has been building alongside a bigger story: a potential reunion with former tag team partner Enzo Amore. Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that Amore is set to return through NXT, and that WWE has real interest in putting the duo back together. Amore was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in May, and his independent bookings reportedly dried up as a signing neared.

The two rose to fame as “Enzo and Cass,” one of the most over tag teams of the mid-2010s, famous for their SAWFT catchphrase and hype-machine entrances. They captured the NXT Tag Team Championship before moving to the main roster, where their partnership ended in a 2017 turn. Enzo was released in January 2018, and Cass in June.

Cass was with WWE from 2011 to 2018. He competed in AEW as Big Bill after signing in 2022, having found sobriety and spent time in TNA following his WWE exit.