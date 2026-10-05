Brie Bella says her in-ring return is still far away, even with a CT scan on her broken scapula now in WWE’s hands.

Brie, who has been sidelined since fracturing the scapula at WWE SummerSlam, addressed her recovery on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show. She said she had just returned from the scan and that her doctors would not share the results with her.

“I tried to get information out of the doctor but they’re like, ‘No, we have to send this to WWE and then they’ll let you know,’” Brie said. She was told she could hear something by the end of that day or first thing the following week.

YouTube video player

Even if the scan shows the bones have fused, Brie made clear that won’t send her back to the ring. “Even if my bones have fused, it doesn’t mean I get to go back yet,” she said. “It’s a very long process when it comes to shoulder, scapula stuff.”

Fusion would instead open the next stage of rehab. Brie described herself as being in the beginner part of the process, with weights, different movements and even cardio all off limits until the bones fuse.

She laid out the road back in order: fused bones, then the right type of exercise to rebuild strength, then practice in the ring, then getting her in-ring work back to par. “I still think my days to be in-ring are still far, unfortunately,” Brie said. “I’m not the type of girl anymore who’s gonna rush things.”

Brie did not have surgery and was initially expected to miss three to six months. The tone is more cautious than in September, when she said she was a week ahead of schedule. WWE has not announced a return date.