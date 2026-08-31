Britt Baker: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

Britt Baker is back, and her first words went to the people who waited.

Baker returned on the Buy In at All In: London, working in a mask to help Persephone take the TBS Championship from Maya World. It was her first AEW appearance since November 2024, a gap of 651 days. She posted her reaction to X afterward.

Guys I’m beyond grateful for all the love. I missed you more than you’ll ever know. Thanks for never giving up on me DMD

The absence was never explained. AEW offered no official reason for it, and the year filled with reports about Baker’s standing with the company and the locker room, along with word that her contract was due to expire this fall. Tony Khan was asked about her repeatedly and said only that he wanted her back.

That history reached her replies immediately. A fan welcomed her back and asked her to work well with others this time. Baker did not let it sit.

Please, with all due respect, don’t believe everything you read.

She has already picked a side on screen. Backstage after the match, Baker lined up with Persephone and said she had been watching who got comfortable while she was gone.