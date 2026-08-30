Britt Baker Returns At All In: London

Britt Baker is back in AEW, and she came back in a mask.

The Buy In pre-show for All In: London opened with Persephone challenging Maya World for the TBS Championship. A masked woman worked the outside and got involved on Persephone’s behalf. Persephone hit a Razor’s Edge to win the title. The masked woman then put World in the Lockjaw and pulled off the hood.

It was Baker. Wembley Stadium reacted accordingly.

The appearance ends an absence of nearly two years. Baker had not been seen on AEW television since the November 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite, where she beat Penelope Ford and was confronted by Serena Deeb. Her last major match came at All In 2024 in the same building, where she challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship and lost. Baker was the first woman AEW signed in 2019 and held the AEW Women’s World Championship for 290 days.

AEW gave nothing away. Tony Khan was asked about Baker on the August 27 media call and told fans to stay tuned without confirming or denying anything. Fightful Select reported before the show that Baker was not in London.

The title match itself came together late. It was made official on the August 29 Collision after World issued the challenge. Persephone had hit her with the TBS Championship and pinned her in a six-woman tag on the August 26 Dynamite. The two had met in singles once before, on the July 29 Dynamite, where World retained.

World’s reign lasted about a month. She took the title from Hikaru Shida at AEW Redemption in July. Persephone now holds the TBS Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Championship at the same time.