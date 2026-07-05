Charlotte Flair Donates $8,000 For Superfan Scarlett Guillen Memorial

Charlotte Flair has personally donated $8,000 to a GoFundMe memorial for Scarlett Guillen, the eight-year-old superfan who passed away after a battle with rare brain cancer. Flair contributed to her real name, Ashley Fliehr, as the fundraiser set up by Scarlett’s family climbs toward its $50,000 goal.

Scarlett’s death was confirmed by her family, with the GoFundMe launched for a memorial for the young girl. The page had raised nearly $29,000 from more than 176 donations.

The fund’s largest single gift, $10,000, came from NBA star and WWE guest Tyrese Haliburton. WWE referee Shawn Bennett also donated $250 to the memorial.

A Bond That Went Beyond The Cameras

Charlotte Flair and Scarlett connected in 2024 through a WWE outreach program while Flair was recuperating from the knee injury that kept her out of the ring for a year. The relationship deepened well past a single meet-and-greet.

Scarlett designed the attire Flair wore at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last year and attended the event in person. Flair also brought Scarlett and her family to WrestleMania 42 as VIPs, dedicating her ‘Butterfly’ attire to her fan.

Away from WWE programming, Flair had also attended Scarlett’s First Holy Communion ceremony, a detail that speaks to how personal the connection had become.

More than a fan: The story of Charlotte Flair and Scarlett

Flair has long spoken about the meaning of her connections with fans, including how those relationships helped her through a difficult period in her personal life.