Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence After Sneak Attack Cost Her WWE Tag Team Title Shot

Charlotte Flair has responded after she missed out on the tag team title match on SmackDown.

On tonight’s SmackDown, the Queen was set to team up with Tatum Paxley to challenge Lainey Reed and Fallon Henley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, before the match, Flair was attacked by her rival Jade Cargill and her lackeys, Michin and B-Fab.

This ruled her out of the scheduled match, and Alexa Bliss replaced her as Paxley’s partner. The duo delivered a captivating performance, and their exceptional camaraderie helped them beat Henley and Reid to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After their victory, Charlotte Flair took to X to post a photo of them holding the newly won titles. In another tweet, a fan posted that their win was for the fallen Flair, which she reposted, saying:

AOC ? ??.

Despite missing out on a huge opportunity, Charlotte Flair seemed happy that her allies got the job done for her. However, the tensions between her and Jade Cargill, which have been prevalent for months, are rising by the week.

With Flair being subjected to an attack on SmackDown, fans will have to wait and see if she will be ruled out of action or not.