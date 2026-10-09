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Charlotte Flair Thanks Fans As New Graffiti Merch Drops

ByMike Reichlin
Charlotte Flair Thanks Fans As New Graffiti Merch Drops

Charlotte Flair is crediting her fans after WWE Shop added new Charlotte Flair Graffiti merchandise, including a trucker hat, a crossbody bag and a beaded bracelet set.

Flair quote-posted a fan account on X with the message “Yall made this happen,” followed by a row of emojis.

The thank-you fits the relationship Flair has built with the WWE Universe. At WWE Evolution in July 2025, fans chanted “We want Charlotte” during a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and she afterward told them on X that the support meant a great deal, according to Figure Four Weekly.

She has also made time for the youngest members of that audience. Sportskeeda reported that after a live event win over Bayley in Mobile, Alabama, Flair posed with young fans holding homemade signs and wrote, “My heart strings thank you little Queens.” That single-source account has not been independently confirmed.

For many young girls in the crowd, Flair is among the most recognizable faces of women’s wrestling, a daughter of a wrestling legend who became one of the biggest stars of her era. She has spoken about the women who paved the way, including in a recent WFAN interview covered by SEScoops, and fans clearly see her as part of that lineage.

New Merch Drop

The Graffiti collection gives those fans something to wear. The White/Pink Charlotte Flair Foam Graffiti Trucker Adjustable Hat is listed at $29.99 as a pre-order item that ships on or before Oct. 30. It pairs a white foam front with pink mesh and a pink brim.

White/Pink Charlotte Flair Foam Graffiti Trucker Adjustable Hat

The Charlotte Flair Graffiti Crossbody Bag is listed at $24.99 and is in stock, with WWE Shop saying it ships within one business day.

The Charlotte Flair Six-Pack Beaded Bracelet Set is also $24.99. All three items are tagged as new arrivals on her WWE Shop page.

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