Charlotte Flair Thanks Fans As New Graffiti Merch Drops

Charlotte Flair is crediting her fans after WWE Shop added new Charlotte Flair Graffiti merchandise, including a trucker hat, a crossbody bag and a beaded bracelet set.

Flair quote-posted a fan account on X with the message “Yall made this happen,” followed by a row of emojis.

The thank-you fits the relationship Flair has built with the WWE Universe. At WWE Evolution in July 2025, fans chanted “We want Charlotte” during a Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and she afterward told them on X that the support meant a great deal, according to Figure Four Weekly.

She has also made time for the youngest members of that audience. Sportskeeda reported that after a live event win over Bayley in Mobile, Alabama, Flair posed with young fans holding homemade signs and wrote, “My heart strings thank you little Queens.” That single-source account has not been independently confirmed.

For many young girls in the crowd, Flair is among the most recognizable faces of women’s wrestling, a daughter of a wrestling legend who became one of the biggest stars of her era. She has spoken about the women who paved the way, including in a recent WFAN interview covered by SEScoops, and fans clearly see her as part of that lineage.

New Merch Drop

The Graffiti collection gives those fans something to wear. The White/Pink Charlotte Flair Foam Graffiti Trucker Adjustable Hat is listed at $29.99 as a pre-order item that ships on or before Oct. 30. It pairs a white foam front with pink mesh and a pink brim.

The Charlotte Flair Graffiti Crossbody Bag is listed at $24.99 and is in stock, with WWE Shop saying it ships within one business day.

The Charlotte Flair Six-Pack Beaded Bracelet Set is also $24.99. All three items are tagged as new arrivals on her WWE Shop page.