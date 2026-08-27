Chris Jericho Added To All In Match, Final Card

Two new developments for All In.

The upcoming AEW event did not have an announced Chris Jericho match despite only days remaining to the show. This changed on tonight’s PPV go-home episode of Dynamite.

Instead of making a new match, however, Y2J added himself to an existing bout. Mentioning how everyone on the roster should be striving to become the world champion in a backstage promo, Chris Jericho announced that he will be taking part in his first-ever Casino Gauntlet match on Sunday.

This wasn’t the only All In development of the night. Jon Moxley defeated his Death Riders teammate Claudio Castagnoli, and an injured Nigel McGuinness survived the challenge of Kyle O’Reilly to make their place in the finals of the Continental Challenge Cup.

AEW All In Final Match Card

The All In 2026 PPV will be taking place from Wembley Stadium in London, England this Sunday on August 30. Below is the final match card for the show:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Cage and Cope (Christian Cage and Adam Copeland) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Cage and Cope (Christian Cage and Adam Copeland) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) AEW World Title #1 Contender Casino Gauntlet Match: Andrade El Ídolo vs. MJF vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Jericho vs. Participants TBA

Andrade El Ídolo vs. MJF vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Jericho vs. Participants TBA AEW Continental Championship Final: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) (c) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter)

Divine Dominion (Lena Kross and Megan Bayne) (c) vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) AEW TNT Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin

Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin Triple Threat Match For AEW International Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay