Major Match Reportedly Locked In For WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk is set to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, with Wrestling Observer Radio reporting the matchup has been the long-term plan dating back to WrestleMania 42.

Punk has been absent from WWE television since that confrontation. He has reportedly been pushing for a return at the July 6 Raw in Chicago, with the broader plan pointing toward a SmackDown comeback.

WWE has also advertised Punk for next week’s Raw, signaling his on-screen return is imminent and aligning with the start of a SummerSlam build opposite Rhodes.

The remaining question is whether the match will be contested for Rhodes’ title or as a non-title bout, with Wrestling Observer Radio noting both versions remain in play. SummerSlam takes place August 1-2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.