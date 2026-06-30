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Major Match Reportedly Locked In For WWE SummerSlam

ByAndrew RavensProfessional Wrestling Journalist

CM Punk is set to face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, with Wrestling Observer Radio reporting the matchup has been the long-term plan dating back to WrestleMania 42.

Punk has been absent from WWE television since that confrontation. He has reportedly been pushing for a return at the July 6 Raw in Chicago, with the broader plan pointing toward a SmackDown comeback.

WWE has also advertised Punk for next week’s Raw, signaling his on-screen return is imminent and aligning with the start of a SummerSlam build opposite Rhodes.

The remaining question is whether the match will be contested for Rhodes’ title or as a non-title bout, with Wrestling Observer Radio noting both versions remain in play. SummerSlam takes place August 1-2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.