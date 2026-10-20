Cody Rhodes Beats Sami Zayn In Title Match After RAW Went Off The Air

Cody Rhodes may have beaten Sami Zayn, but he did not walk away with his title.

The two competitors were announced to battle each other for Zayn’s Undisputed WWE Championship. They squared off in a dark match after the October 19 episode of RAW went off the air. It was a captivating showdown between former friends turned foes.

In the final moments, Zayn went out of the ring and brought his title into the mix. The referee tried to stop it, but an altercation led to the referee being knocked down on the mat. Rhodes hit Zayn with the Cross Rhodes, but the referee was still down.

The Last Real Good Guy took advantage and struck Rhodes with his title. However, as he covered him for the pinfall, the referee had seen Zayn use the belt and immediately disqualified him. So, Rhodes won the match, but failed to win the championship. You can check out the clip posted by a fan below:

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Earlier in the night, Sami Zayn had his first confrontation with Roman Reigns. The duo are set to battle in the Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 and had a heated exchange of words, setting the stage for their blockbuster showdown on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With Crown Jewel only three weeks away, it will be interesting to see how this feud develops.