Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Doesn’t Get Defensive When Wrestling Is Called “Fake”

Cody Rhodes knows the “fake” question well. He just doesn’t take the bait.

While explaining kayfabe to comedian Andrew Schulz, Cody said he has watched plenty of wrestlers get defensive when an interviewer brings it up.

I’m never that one, though. I’m never that one. Yeah, I’ve seen several times when you can tell a wrestler instantly, especially when it’s a split-screen interview, when somebody drops the F-word in there, and then a wrestler will be like, ‘Well, I broke my neck.'

Instead, Cody focuses on what fans feel.

I typically take a softer approach to the feeling you have when you come to an event is a real feeling. It’s a real feeling, man. And that’s usually why I don’t ever use the F-word in that regard.

He also believes the argument can derail an interview.

But also, that’s where wrestling interviews sometimes can go to die.

Cody pointed to a famous moment when Mike Tyson turned on an interviewer and called him a rat. He said he would rather stay calm and look for an opening.

That’s again where a lot of wrestling interviews can go to die. I always just, you know, try and keep the composure. If there’s an opening to put my little sound bite in there, great.

Cody recently questioned fans’ obsession with WWE backstage drama and has re-signed with WWE.