Cody Rhodes Reveals Effects of Gruesome WrestleMania 42 Injury

Cody Rhodes opens up about his WrestleMania injury.

The WWE QB1 recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He talked about things such as the new Street Fighter movie, the Guile popcorn bucket, WrestleMania 40 being peak wrestling and more.

During the talk, the American Nightmare was also asked what was the actual injury he suffered in his WrestleMania 42 match with Randy Orton. While detailing the injury, Cody Rhodes claimed that it was not anyone’s fault but his own:

I think we skated by with a little bit of an orbital fracture, and that’s not on anyone’s fault but my own. It was bad. I think we skated by a little bit of an orbital fracture, and I think I am mad at myself for doing so because it’s affected my work since, super slowed down.

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Toxic As Can Be: Cody Rhodes

Despite the gruesome injury, Cody Rhodes did not take a lot of time off and he returned to the ring only a couple of weeks later on the May 1 episode of SmackDown. When asked if the eye injury affected his peripheral vision, the wrestling veteran confirmed that it did affect his vision but claimed that he’s out of the woods now. He also advised young talents to not follow his lead and take the time off when it’s needed:

Yeah, just to a degree, to a little bit, and I feel like that’s you can’t go out there QB 1 and saying you’re in your prime, and you’re the best you’ve ever been. If you’re dealing with something that’s a bit of a hindrance like that, but at this point we’re out the woods. I got through it. I showed up the next night. I am toxic as can be when it comes to physical stuff. Toxic as can be. I can go. Tape it up. I can go. I’m letting you know that’s not good. If you’re a young wrestler, don’t do it. Don’t. Live to fight another day. Something about me can’t not want to go. I don’t know what it is. I love it too much. Maybe it’s ego. I don’t know, but I just can’t not. Yeah, that was a nasty one.