Damian Priest Responds After Being Blamed For R-Truth SmackDown Injury Scare

Damian Priest isn’t accepting any blame for the scary moment that ended his October 16 SmackDown match with R-Truth early. He’s joking that Truth put himself in danger because he wanted the win so badly.

Speaking on Off the Ropes, Priest was questioned about Truth’s recent update. Truth had posted a photo from a medical facility and joked that Priest “tried to kill” him.

The claim apparently reached Priest. He turned it around, saying Truth was the one who took a risk to beat him, and added that it says something about who Truth is.

You know that guy tried to blame me? I’ve been told he posted some stupid thing that he’s good, but I tried to, like, end his life.” “He tried to end his own just to win a match against me. And guys, it explains who he is.

The match was stopped after Truth landed awkwardly following a missile dropkick off the top rope. The referee checked on him and ended it before the planned finish.

Truth hasn’t revealed the nature of his injury or his test results, so there is still no confirmed return date. His message did make clear he is doing all right.