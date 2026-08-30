Darby Allin Wins TNT Title With Help From Sting At AEW All In

Darby Allin finished it exactly where Kevin Knight started it.

Knight turned on Allin at Double or Nothing, jumping him with a UFO Splash while Allin was strapped to a stretcher after losing the AEW World Championship to MJF. At Wembley Stadium, Allin put Knight on a stretcher and hit a Coffin Drop on him to win the TNT Championship.

The Falls Count Anywhere match took time to build, with both men laying weapons out early. Knight hit Allin with the belt to take control and opened a cut on his head. Allin came back with a sunset flip powerbomb onto chairs from the middle rope, then turned a superplex attempt onto a pile of chairs into a Code Red.

The Don Callis Family arrived to fix the numbers. Brian Cage and Jake Doyle set up more chairs and Cage back dropped Allin onto them, then tied his hands behind his back. Steven Borden came out to help and got powerbombed through a table for the trouble.

Then the lights went out.

Sting came through to Seek and Destroy, cleared out Cage and Doyle with the bat and hit Knight with the Scorpion Death Drop. He freed Allin’s hands and passed him the bat. Sting and his son then climbed opposite sides of a ladder and shared a moment at the top before Steven dove onto Cage and Doyle below.

With the Bordens fighting the Callis Family out of the building, Allin climbed the set and dropped through the stage onto Knight. Medics brought the stretcher out. Allin hit one more Coffin Drop and covered him.

Knight’s reign ends after four and a half months. He won the title in April and had already beaten Allin twice, including a July 22 Dynamite defense where he used the belt to do it. This was their fourth singles match. Allin is a two-time TNT Champion now, and his 186-day first reign is still the longest in the history of the title.