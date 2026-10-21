“Don’t Be A P*ssy”- AEW Star’s NSFW Message To Mercedes Mone

A top AEW star delivered a harsh statement to Mercedes Mone on live television.

She is Death Riders member Marina Shafir. Mercedes Mone came out for an in-ring segment with Renee Paquette on the October 21 episode of Dynamite. After dismissing the AEW interviewer from the ring, Mone berated Thekla after beating her at the WrestleDream 2026 PPV and asked who wanted to step up to her next for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Just then, the Death Riders’ music hit, and Marina Shafir marched from the crowd to the ring. She got into The CEO’s face, gave her a cold stare-down, and had a four-word NSFW message for Mone, saying:

Don’t be a p*ssy.

Mercedes Mone swiftly exited the ring, avoiding any altercation with Marina Shafir. However, The Problem has made her intentions clear: she wants to become the next AEW Women’s World Champion.

Mercedes Mone has been champion since beating Willow Nightingale for the title at All In 2026. Moreover, Big D Mone has been competing with a broken nose she suffered during that match, but with a protective face mask, she has kept her in-ring dominance intact despite that.

With a new threat in Marina Shafir looming, it will be interesting to see if they throw it down in a major title match.