Expected Main Event For WWE SummerSlam – Night 2

SummerSlam Sunday looks like it belongs to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

WWE hasn’t said which of the two nights will host which matches, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the World Heavyweight Championship clash is expected to close the show.

Right now nothing has been announced for which night, although the belief is that Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the world title would be the Sunday main event.

The stakes are personal. Reigns walks in as champion, while Rollins is chasing the title he never actually lost, having been forced to vacate it last October with an injury. Rollins challenged Reigns on the June 29 Raw, arguing he’s always had his former Shield brother’s number, and Reigns accepted. The two haven’t met one-on-one since the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The other night has a heavyweight anchor of its own, with CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi settle their rivalry inside Hell in a Cell, Liv Morgan defends the Women’s World Championship against Iyo Sky, and Penta puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against hometown favorite Chad Gable.

SummerSlam runs August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, streaming on the ESPN App in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.