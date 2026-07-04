Former AEW Star Returning To WWE After Big Push Scrapped

Big Bill (Big Cass in WWE) was reportedly on the verge of the biggest singles push of his AEW run before those plans fell apart and set him on a path back to WWE.

According to the latest reports, AEW had lined up a turn and high-profile feud for him after coming out of Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree faction, only for the idea to die when Jericho went on hiatus.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Big Bill gave his notice to the promotion and now looks headed back to WWE, where he is expected to reunite with former tag team partner Enzo Amore.

Meltzer detailed how AEW’s abandoned investment left Morrissey without direction before his departure.

William Morrissey (Big Bill/Big Cass), who turns 40 next month, looks to be headed in (to WWE),” Meltzer wrote. He gave notice in AEW. AEW hadn’t used him much since they abandoned the Learning Tree act when Chris Jericho went on hiatus. While there has been criticism of him in that act hurting him, the reality is he was never more over in AEW than in his role in that act. They were building up the idea of a turn and feud which would have been his biggest spotlight, but it never materialized.

What Enzo And Cass Could Bring Back To WWE

Meltzer also weighed in on how a reunited Enzo and Cass might fit in WWE, pointing to nostalgia as an early driver and praising how far Morrissey has come as a performer since his first run.

At first (Enzo & Big Cass) will work out of the nostalgia and Cass is also so much better than he was in his WWE days,” Meltzer wrote. “Enzo was never much in the ring but Danhausen getting over probably opened the door for a guy who is marginal in the ring but is a unique talker, and Enzo also was a (merch) mover in his day.

Enzo and Cass first joined forces together in NXT in 2013 before becoming one of the brand’s most popular acts. The duo split in 2017 and feuded on WWE’s main roster before Enzo was released in January 2018, with Cass following in June of that year.

Since then, Morrissey rebuilt his career as Big Bill in AEW, while Enzo, performing most recently as Real1, has stayed active on the independent scene, notably with Fourth Rope.