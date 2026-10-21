Former WWE Star Gurv Sihra Shares Good News On His Recovery

Gurv Sihra is on the mend.

The former WWE star, known as Sunil Singh during his run with the company, shared an update on X. He said X-rays show his lungs are back to normal.

The road to recovery continues. X-Rays show my lungs are back to normal & there is very little air bubbles left in my chest-cavity from the collapsed lung.

I still can’t fly at the moment, however, I should be cleared soon. Thank you all for your continued love & support.

Sihra suffered the collapsed lung on Sept. 19 at a Pure Power Wrestling show in Lethbridge, Alberta. He finished the match with his brother Harv, and the pair beat Shaun Martens and Sydney Steele to win the Pure Power Tag Team Championships.

Once they got backstage, he couldn’t get to his feet and was still struggling to breathe. He was taken to the hospital and later said he felt lucky to be alive.

Gurv and Harv team as The Bollywood Boyz. They debuted for WWE in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and later appeared on NXT, 205 Live and the main roster as allies of Jinder Mahal before their release in 2021.