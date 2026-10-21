Former WWE Star Provides Positive Update A Month After Major Health Scare

A former WWE star shared some good news regarding his health after a major scare.

He is one-half of the Bollywood Boyz, Sunil Singh (aka Gurv Sihra). He suffered a collapsed lung at a wrestling event back in September. In a recent tweet posted on X, Gurv revealed that his lungs were back to normal, with very few air bubbles in his chest cavity.

At the same time, the former WWE superstar was still reeling from the effects of the health scare and said that he should be cleared for in-ring action soon. You can check out his response below:

The road to recovery continues ??X-Rays show my lungs are back to normal & there is very little air bubbles left in my chest-cavity from the collapsed lung I still can’t fly at the moment, however, I should be cleared soon ???? Thank you all for your continued love & support.

Gurv Sihra, alongside his brother Harv Sihra, wrestled at an event in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, on September 19, 2026. During the match, an impact on his ribs led to a tear in his lung, and he collapsed as soon as he came backstage.

However, the medical team arrived immediately, and they rushed him to the hospital, narrowly avoiding a major issue; the doctor told him that he was lucky to be alive. Moreover, he has been sharing his road to recovery with updates in recent weeks.