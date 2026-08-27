Former WWE Star Zoey Stark Makes Shocking TNA Debut

Zoey Stark made a shocking debut in TNA months after being released by WWE.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was dealing with a serious knee injury suffered on RAW last year. Amid her road to recovery, she was released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2026. Months later, Zoey made her debut in TNA Wrestling.

It took place on the August 27 tapings of IMPACT during an in-ring segment between Daria Rae and Indi Hartwell, where Rae claimed that Hartwell didn’t deserve a Knockouts title opportunity. Just then, Stark rushed to the ring and laid a beatdown on Hartwell.

As she lay on the mat, Daria took a moment to introduce Stark as ‘Zoey Serrano’ and revealed her as the newest member of the Knockouts division. You can watch her debut clip below: