Former WWE Star Zoey Stark Makes Shocking TNA Debut

Zoey Stark made a shocking debut in TNA months after being released by WWE.
The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was dealing with a serious knee injury suffered on RAW last year. Amid her road to recovery, she was released by the Stamford-based promotion in April 2026. Months later, Zoey made her debut in TNA Wrestling.
It took place on the August 27 tapings of IMPACT during an in-ring segment between Daria Rae and Indi Hartwell, where Rae claimed that Hartwell didn’t deserve a Knockouts title opportunity. Just then, Stark rushed to the ring and laid a beatdown on Hartwell.
As she lay on the mat, Daria took a moment to introduce Stark as ‘Zoey Serrano’ and revealed her as the newest member of the Knockouts division. You can watch her debut clip below:
With Zoey Serrano being the newest addition to the TNA Knockouts landscape, things are likely to be altered in a major way. So, it will be interesting to see if Zoey would be able to carve out a successful singles run in TNA, something she failed to do on the WWE main roster during her tenure with the company.