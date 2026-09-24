Former Wyatt Sicks Member Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt After Shocking TNA Debut

Two members of the former Wyatt Sicks have arrived in TNA Wrestling, and one of them paid a beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt after that.

He is a former WWE superstar Joe Gacy. He and his Wyatt Sicks cohort Dexter Lumis made their shocking appearance on TNA Impact tonight as the mystery attackers at large for weeks. Following their shocking debut, Gacy took to his X to use one of Bray Wyatt’s iconic lines to reflect on their debut and said:

We are here.

For weeks, a mystery storyline saw top TNA names like Cedric Alexander, Moose, and Leon Slater get attacked. The Hardys came out to the ring on the latest episode of IMPACT and called out the attackers, asking them to reveal their identities.

Suddenly, the lights began to flicker, and Gacy and Lumis (now going by the names Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw) appeared in the ring and began attacking the Hardys. The crowd erupted in a ‘Holy Sh*t’ chant as both men stood tall.

Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw were part of the Wyatt Sicks faction, led by Bo Dallas, who debuted together as a unit in 2024. They had a strong run at the start; however, the captivating group was relegated to only mid-card and tag team storylines and eventually released this year.

With two members of the faction debuting and signing with TNA, it will be interesting to see whether the other members join them in the near future.