Former WWE Stars Revealed As TNA Mystery Attackers

The Wyatt Sicks are here.

TNA had been running a mystery attacker storyline for the past few weeks, with names such as Moose, Cedric Alexander, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater all getting taken out backstage. The latest victim, Matt Hardy, had declared that he would be calling out whoever was behind these attacks on the latest episode of Impact.

The show on Thursday then saw The Hardy Boyz demanding the attackers to man up and show their faces in an in-ring promo. The lights started flickering in response to the challenge and two people showed up in the ring out of nowhere to beat up the wrestling legends.

When the lights finally came back on, the figures dressed in black removed their masks to reveal the faces of Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer behind them. TNA Wrestling later announced on Twitter that both of them had officially signed with the company: