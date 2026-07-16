Gangrel On Who Was Behind His WrestleMania 39 Appearance Being Cancelled

Gangrel believes Vince McMahon was not the one responsible for his WrestleMania appearance getting cancelled.

There were many rumors that the Attitude Era star will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 39 to accompany Edge for a Brood-style entrance. Not only did the wrestling veteran never show up at the PPV however, but Edge also ended up using a different theme than the one used by the faction back in the day.

The 57-year-old was asked if he was close to being a part of the show during his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Gangrel explained that Edge was trying hard to make it happen, but he doesn’t think the office ever got close to approving it. Discussing the potential reason why the appearance got cancelled, the former WWE star shared the belief that it was Triple H who killed the idea:

I’m not sure, but I think maybe it might have been Hunter. Some people said Vince, but I think it might have been Hunter. Somebody kiboshed it. So when that didn’t go down, he left the next year to AEW. Then he wanted to make sure that he’s a guy that wants to have his way. Don’t tell him no on something, he’s gonna figure it out. So in AEW, he had me come back and come up to the ring and stuff like that.

The former WCW star also commented on the report saying that the higher-ups cancelled his appearance because they believed that nobody would remember him. Gangrel confirmed that this is what Edge told him as well. Though the wrestling veteran then claimed that there was more to his appearance being nixed, but he did not go into any details.