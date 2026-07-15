World Title Match And More Confirmed For AEW Redemption PPV

New title matches for Redemption.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured the new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega celebrating his victory over MJF, with both The Young Bucks and Will Ospreay joining him in the ring.

Kevin Knight was the last to come out, and he demanded a World title match that he is owed from when Max held the belt. Omega initially hesitated but then accepted the challenge for the next big AEW show.

A vignette on the show also confirmed that Chris Jericho will be bringing back The Painmaker character for a match against Tommaso Ciampa at the upcoming PPV.

A match between Kyle Fletcher and Bandido for the International Title was the third and final PPV match to be announced after a backstage confrontation between the two.

AEW Redemption Updated Match Card

The first-ever AEW Redemption PPV will be taking place from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on July 26, 2026. Below is the updated card for the show: