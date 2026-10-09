GCW Brings For All The Dogs To The Nile Theater In Mesa

Game Changer Wrestling is bringing For All The Dogs to The Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday, December 20. The show starts at 5 p.m. MT and streams live on TrillerTV+.

GCW announced the date as a return to the Phoenix area, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through its Eventbrite page. No matches or talent have been announced for the show yet.

GCW is in Los Angeles the night before. GCW’s Highest in the Room 5 show in Los Angeles takes place Saturday, December 19, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, with VNDL48, Vipress, Bustah & The Brain and Rey Horus already added.

The Nile has become a familiar GCW stop. The promotion ran Life of Crime there on June 28, a TrillerTV+ show that included a deathmatch with Nick Gage and SLADE defeating Shotzi Blackheart and Vipress. GCW also ran Keep in Touch at the venue on September 19, 2025, and Scene of the Crime on December 13, 2024.