GCW Adds VNDL48, Vipress, Rey Horus To Highest in the Room 5

GCW has added VNDL48, Vipress, Bustah & The Brain and Rey Horus to Highest in the Room 5, with the show set for Saturday, December 19, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Bell time is 8 p.m. PT, and the event streams live on TrillerTV+.

GCW did not announce any matches with the signings, and it did not say which VNDL48 members will make the trip. Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar fought Bustah & The Brain, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price, to a no contest for the GCW World Tag Team Titles at GCW Life of Crime on June 28 in Mesa, Arizona, after Sam Stackhouse interfered. Christian Napier has also worked as a VNDL48 partner in recent months.

The tag title picture has moved since then. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse retained the titles over The Pillars at GCW Rock Bottom on September 25 in Detroit, and a rematch for Oliver and Price was announced for GCW Fight Club in October. Vipress retained the GCW Ultraviolent Championship over Haley J on that same Rock Bottom card.

Horus is billed as returning to GCW. He worked Highest in the Room 4 last December, teaming with Spider Fly and Brillante Jr. in a six-man loss to Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel and Vengador.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center has hosted the series since the first Highest in the Room on September 17, 2021. Highest in the Room 2 in December 2023 saw Blake Christian retain the GCW World Title over Starboy Charlie.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and fans can get tickets for Highest in the Room 5 here.

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