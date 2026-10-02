Giulia Receives Ringside Help After WWE SmackDown Loss

Giulia was helped from the ring after Blake Monroe pinned her on Friday’s SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, and WWE has not said whether she is hurt.

Monroe won what WWE billed as her SmackDown in-ring debut. With both women on the top rope, Monroe tripped Giulia and sent her face-first into the turnbuckle, then covered for the three-count. Ringside News described that finish. Wrestling Inc reported the decisive spot as Giulia crashing face-first into the ring post.

The broadcast did not stay with her. Bleacher Report wrote that the referee called for medical help after the match and the camera never came back, so it was unclear if the sequence was a work or a real injury.

Ringside video posted by @LIV4MEL shows Giulia down by the apron while officials kneel with her. She is then walked toward the floor with an arm over a staff member’s shoulder, doubled over as a second official supports her. The account wrote that Giulia might have gotten injured, then followed up that she might have been selling.

Other ringside posts said she had not moved after hitting the turnbuckle and that ringside assistance was called in. None of those accounts are official, and Giulia has not posted.

The match was the first time the two actually got through a bell after weeks of aborted bouts. Nick Aldis booked it after repeated fights, including a September 4 SmackDown brawl in which Giulia caught Monroe with a knee and Monroe later said she needed mouth surgery. Friday’s show was also set as the last night of Money in the Bank qualifiers ahead of Monroe’s delayed debut.

No diagnosis, timetable, or statement from WWE has been released. This is developing.