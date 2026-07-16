Huge Match Reportedly Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE is on the road to SummerSlam 2026, and a highly anticipated match is reportedly “100% set” for the show. The bout mentioned involves SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and his current nemesis, the Ring General, Gunther.

According to a new report by PWInsider.com, Gunther vs. Nick Aldis is currently planned for this year’s SummerSlam, which was confirmed to the outlet by WWE sources. Should that happen, it would be Aldis’ first-ever in-ring appearance since joining the company in 2023.

Ever since Gunther became a part of SmackDown, he has been eyeing the Undisputed WWE title. However, the Ring General has been unsuccessful in capturing the championship and solely blamed General Manager Nick Aldis. This took a major development after he and Gunther got physical in a heated backstage confrontation after the Night of Champions 2026 Premium Live Event.

Furthermore, a shocking sight involving the duo was witnessed on SmackDown last week. After Aldis refused to factor Gunther into the Undisputed title plans at SummerSlam 2026, the former World Heavyweight Champion viciously attacked him and had him trapped in the sleeper hold for a long time until Cody Rhodes made the save.

Moreover, due to the attack, Aldis has been replaced by Adam Pearce as the acting GM this week on SmackDown. With the road to SummerSlam moving forward, the match between Aldis and Gunther could be expected to be made official soon.