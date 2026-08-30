“I’ll beat his a**”-AEW Top Star Sends a Warning to Cody Rhodes

WWE’s megastar Cody Rhodes was recently called out by a top name from rival company, AEW.

He is none other than the former AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF. A user on social media posted about the iconic spot from a match featuring AEW’s four pillars, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing last year.

In that match, all four superstars paid homage to their respective mentors by using their finishers. MJF did the same when he utilized Cody’s move, Cross Rhodes. The aforementioned user called it ‘D*ckrider Olympics.’

MJF noticed the post and took to his X to call out Cody Rhodes and vowed to beat him up if he ever steps foot in the ring with him. You can check out his tweet here.

He’s literally a d*ckrider now and if I ever see him in the ring again I’ll beat his a**.

Cody Rhodes and MJF had a captivating rivalry during the American Nightmare’s AEW stint. At the start of 2022, Rhodes left the promotion to return to WWE and ascended to become one of their top attractions. Meanwhile, MJF became a marquee name in AEW after Rhodes departed.

With a fiery message from MJF, it will be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes chooses to respond.