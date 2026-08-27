Injured AEW Star Is Expected To Wrestle At All In

Willow Nightingale has a broken hand and will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship on Sunday anyway.

Tony Khan confirmed the injury on Thursday’s All In media call. Bryan Alvarez had reported on Wednesday that Nightingale was dealing with a legitimate hand problem after Mercedes Moné attacked her in a backstage segment on Dynamite from Glasgow.

Khan said the injury forced changes to what he had planned for that show, and that Nightingale will still face Moné at Wembley Stadium.

It is the second time this year an injury has shaped this particular match. Nightingale vacated the TBS Championship and withdrew from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament earlier in the year, and Moné took the vacated spot and won the whole thing, earning this title shot.

Nightingale returned in July, won a Casino Gauntlet on the July 8th Dynamite, and beat Thekla at Redemption on July 26th to take the Women’s World Championship and become the first AEW Women’s Grand Slam Champion.

The rest of the All In card is now set. Kenny Omega defends the World Championship against Will Ospreay. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defend the tag titles against the Young Bucks. Divine Dominion defend the women’s tag titles against the Brawling Birds. Kyle Fletcher defends the International Championship against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita.

Kevin Knight faces Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the TNT Championship. Jon Moxley defends the Continental Championship against Nigel McGuinness in the Continental Challenge Cup final. Hangman Page, Brody King and Bandido defend the trios titles against six other teams. Andrade El Idolo, MJF and Tommaso Ciampa are among those in the men’s Casino Gauntlet.