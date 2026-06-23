Is Mick Foley Planned To Be At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door?

Mick Foley will not be part of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday, June 28, but his absence comes down to scheduling rather than anything else.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer explained the situation. “Mick Foley is not going to be at the pay-per-view this coming weekend, but apparently his schedule will be cleared afterwards,” Alvarez said.

Meltzer detailed that Foley had a prior commitment he simply couldn’t move. The Hall of Famer booked himself heavily before signing with AEW, and one of those dates fell on Forbidden Door weekend. “He did try to get out of it, but he wasn’t able to do it,” Meltzer said, noting the booking is in Seabrook, New Hampshire rather than San Jose.

Foley’s website lists him performing a one-man show at The Brook in Seabrook on Sunday night, capping a three-day New Hampshire tour that also runs through Concord on June 26 and Manchester on June 27.

According to Meltzer, Foley has cleared his schedule following Forbidden Door, making him available for Dynamite and pay-per-view events through September, as well as November and December. He may miss an October pay-per-view due to some overseas trips, but the plan is for Foley to appear at AEW’s major events going forward, including the shows in Montreal and London, and to be available on Wednesdays when the company needs him.

Meltzer added that Foley has been busier than ever, estimating he was on the road roughly 330 days last year working one-man and comedy shows, a schedule he described as tougher travel-wise than his wrestling days. The Hall of Famer has even told Meltzer he is earning more now than he did during his peak WWE run.

Foley signed with AEW in May 2026 and debuted at Double or Nothing as a pre-show host alongside Renee Paquette. That night, he was drawn into a confrontation with MJF that ended when Friedman hit him with a low blow. Foley has not wrestled since 2012, but the belief within AEW is that the man who competed as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love has made up his mind to step into the ring one more time, with the match expected to take place in AEW.