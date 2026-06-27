Iyo Sky Wins Queen of the Ring, Picks Liv Morgan for SummerSlam

Iyo Sky is the 2026 Queen of the Ring, and she wasted no time telling Liv Morgan exactly what she plans to do with the crown.

Sky defeated Morgan in the tournament final at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, going 14:54 before hitting a Spanish Fly and her Over the Moonsault for the win. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis presented the crown, and in the post-match promo with Byron Saxton, Sky named her prize without hesitation. She is challenging Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam.

The result carries a specific sting for Morgan. She did not enter the Queen of the Ring final as a hopeful contender. She entered as the reigning Women’s World Champion (c) chasing history, looking to win the tournament while already holding a world title. Instead she leaves Night of Champions having lost clean to the exact opponent she now has to face with her championship on the line.

Both women earned the final the hard way. Sky won a first-round Fatal 4-Way over Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend, then beat Raquel Rodriguez in the semifinals. Morgan came through Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in her opening Fatal 4-Way before getting past Charlotte Flair, a win helped along when Jade Cargill’s group damaged Flair’s leg in a pre-match attack.

The final leaned on a story Morgan built all night. She targeted Sky’s knee repeatedly, working a Boston Crab and a single-leg variation, and nearly stole it with a sequence that included a Backstabber and the Three Amigos. Sky fought through the leg damage, eventually climbing the turnbuckle for the finish despite selling the injury down the stretch.

There was also a wrinkle before the bell. As part of the show, Danhausen came out ahead of the match, and Morgan interrupted to demand money she claimed he owed The Judgment Day. The exchange ended with Danhausen cursing her in the storyline and Morgan slapping him before heading to the ring. Whether that thread gets paid off is for WWE’s writers to decide, but it added a layer of intrigue to the segment.